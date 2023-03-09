ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter shares picture with him

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika shared a picture with him after he passed away.

Vanshika took to Instagram, where she shared an image of the father-daughter duo. In the picture, Vanshika is seen hugging the late actor as the two are seen smiling at the camera.

For the caption, she dropped a heart emoji.

Satish Kaushik was married to Shashi Kaushik. The duo got married in 1985. In 1996, the actor had lost his two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik. Then in 2012, at the age of 56, he welcomed his daughter Vanshika after 18 years of marriage via a surrogacy.

According to reports, the actor, who has given memorable characters such as ‘Calendar’ from ‘Mr. India’, ‘Pappu Pager’ in ‘Deewana Mastana’ among many others, died due to a heart attack.

He passed away late on Wednesday aged 67. Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

20230309-161806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nagarjuna announces ‘Bigg Boss Telugu OTT’ during grand finale event

    ‘One Cut Two Cut’ teaser shows perfect blend of comedy and...

    Kanika Dhillon up on why grey characters fascinate her

    Featuring five songs, Kangana calls ‘Emergency’ a ‘musical drama’