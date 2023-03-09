Veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s 10-year-old daughter Vanshika shared a picture with him after he passed away.

Vanshika took to Instagram, where she shared an image of the father-daughter duo. In the picture, Vanshika is seen hugging the late actor as the two are seen smiling at the camera.

For the caption, she dropped a heart emoji.

Satish Kaushik was married to Shashi Kaushik. The duo got married in 1985. In 1996, the actor had lost his two-year-old son Sanu Kaushik. Then in 2012, at the age of 56, he welcomed his daughter Vanshika after 18 years of marriage via a surrogacy.

According to reports, the actor, who has given memorable characters such as ‘Calendar’ from ‘Mr. India’, ‘Pappu Pager’ in ‘Deewana Mastana’ among many others, died due to a heart attack.

He passed away late on Wednesday aged 67. Born in Haryana, Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

20230309-161806