Satish Kaushik’s daughter dances with Anupam, says ‘Papa was a better dancer’

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher shared a video dancing with his late best friend and actor Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika, who said that her “papa was a better dancer.”

Anupam took to Instagram, where the two were dancing to the song ‘Hundred Miles’.

Anupam captioned: “Kal Vanshika ne mere saath yeh pehla dance video banaya. Ek do rehearsal k baad usne bohut hi masumiyat se kaha ki uske papa #SatishKaushik mujhse kahi behtar dance karte the. Jo sach hai. Par uska ek sentence kamaal ka tha. ‘Thank You Anupam uncle for trying! Love you!’ Love you too beta.”

Vanshika too shared the adorable clip on Instagram and wrote: “My first reel with one and only #Anupam uncle, he really needs to rehearse a little more, as compared to him papa was a better dancer, but thank u Anupam uncle for trying, love you.”

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 8 this year, aged 67, following a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

20230422-152001

