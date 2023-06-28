Uncategorized

Satish Poonia comes to the aid of student who lost books in Biparjoy floods

NewsWire
0
0

Deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Satish Poonia, on Tuesday delivered books and other stationery items to a eleventh standard student named Mamta, whose books were washed away during the floods triggered by cyclone Biparjoy.

Mamta, a C11 in Barmer district, had written to , saying that and goats, the means of livelihood, were washed away in the caused by the cyclone.

Reacting to Mamta’s letter, Poonia tweeted: “Mamta wants to study further, so I am helping through our workers. As a society, we must cooperate in the education of a girl child wherever we can.”

After the were delivered to Mamta, spoke to over phone, and said: “I came to know that your and goats were washed away in the floods. If you need any other we will you in every possible way. You will never face any problem in studies… Study without worry.”

Mamta lives with mother, who earns her livelihood by chopping wood.

2023062730374

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Madrasa teacher arrested in UP for sexually exploiting minor

    ‘I have called it a field for TV’: Gavaskar slams England’s...

    Kubbra on working with Jisshu Sengupta: He has this childlike fun...