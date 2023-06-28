Deputy leader of opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Satish Poonia, on Tuesday delivered books and other stationery items to a eleventh standard student named Mamta, whose books were washed away during the floods triggered by cyclone Biparjoy.

Mamta, a C11 in Barmer district, had written to , saying that and goats, the means of livelihood, were washed away in the caused by the cyclone.

Reacting to Mamta’s letter, Poonia tweeted: “Mamta wants to study further, so I am helping through our workers. As a society, we must cooperate in the education of a girl child wherever we can.”

After the were delivered to Mamta, spoke to over phone, and said: “I came to know that your and goats were washed away in the floods. If you need any other we will you in every possible way. You will never face any problem in studies… Study without worry.”

Mamta lives with mother, who earns her livelihood by chopping wood.

