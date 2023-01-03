ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODWORLD

Satish Shah gives epic response to racist comment at London’s Heathrow airport

NewsWire
0
0

Veteran actor Satish Shah gave an epic reply after he faced racism at the Heathrow airport here.

The actor, who is popularly known as Indravardhan Sarabhai from his show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, was travelling to London in first class, and overheard racist comments at the airport.

While he was travelling, officials at the airport could not believe that he could afford tickets for first class.

However, this did not stop Satish from giving an answer back.

Tweeting about the same, he wrote: “I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate – ‘how can they afford 1st class’?”

Satish has appeared in several Hindi films and TV shows. He is also known for his work in films such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Ra. One’.

20230103-173805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shekhar Kapur is ‘constantly curious, constantly wondering’

    Actor Dulquer Salman banned by Kerala Theater Association because he skips...

    ‘RRR’ makers all set for second phase of promotions

    Viacom18 announces multi female starrer ‘Dhak Dhak’