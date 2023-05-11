INDIA

Satta Bazar predicts 120-130 seats for Cong in Karnataka

Bookies who run the Satta Bazar have put their money on the Congress in Karnataka where polling for 224 Assembly seats were held on Wednesday, saying the grand old party is likely to achieve a “remarkable victory” by winning around 120-130 seats.

The bookies have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win “a maximum of 80 seats” while the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) is expected to bag up to 37 seats.

A Satta Bazar source from Hapur told IANS that the Congress might be getting 110 seats whereas the BJP is expected to bag maximum 75 seats.

Meanwhile, people connected to Phalodi Satta Bazaar have stated that the Congress party is likely to win 137 seats, while the BJP is expected to secure only 55 seats.

The Phalodi Satta market has predicted that the Janata Dal-Secular will get 30 seats.

According to the Palanpur Satta Bazaar, the Congress is expected to secure 141 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 57 seats. The JD-S is likely to bag 24 seats.

These numbers indicate a favourable outcome for the Congress party, suggesting a significant lead over its rivals.

Over all, the satta market has predicted 120 to 130 seats to the Congress in the 224-seat assembly. The bookies are anticipating that the BJP might secure around 70 to 80 seats.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

