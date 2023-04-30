SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Satwik-Chirag make history, win India’s second gold in Asian Badminton Championships

NewsWire
0
0

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history on Sunday by winning India’s second gold medal in the Badminton Asia Championships, beating Malaysia’s eighth seeds Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo in the men’s doubles final here.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag defeated the Malaysians Yew Sin Ong and Ee Yi Teo 16-21, 21-17, 21-19 in the final in the 2023 edition, coming back from losing the first game to win the next two games and win the historic gold medal.

This was India’s second gold medal in the Asian Badminton Championship after Dinesh Khanna bagged the men’s singles gold in 1965. They were also the first Indian pair to reach the final of the Asian Championship and went on to win the gold medal.

Satwik and Chirag, who won the bronze medal in Men’s Doubles at the 2022 World Championships in Tokyo, have claimed two bronze medals in the Asian Team Championships (2016, 2020).

The gold on Sunday could be considered the biggest medal in their career thus far as the Indian duo has won five titles on the BWF World Tour and have twice finished runners-up.

20230430-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India can soon hope to host the Olympics, says badminton coach...

    Hylo Open badminton: Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri reach semis; Satwik-Chirag bow out

    Bhagat, Kadam reach semifinals of Spanish Para-Badminton Level 2

    BWF World Championhips: Lakshya Sen advances; Sai Praneeth, Malvika Bansod crash...