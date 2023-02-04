Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who had an eventful 2022 with three back-to-back releases, shared that his character Satya from his streaming film ‘Looop Lapeta’ allowed him to explore new shades of human psyche.

The film, which also starred Taapsee Pannu, was released on Netflix exactly a year ago. Walking down the memory lane, Tahir said: “Can’t believe it’s already been a year since ‘Looop Lapeta’ released. It’s a very special film that I got to be a part of. Satya’s character had shades that I had never explored before. Playing a character who was wacky and a romantic was challenging and fun.”

He further mentioned: “‘Looop Lapeta’ gave me a chance to showcase my crazy, quirky side. I had some really fun sessions with my director Aakash Bhatia while prepping for the film and to understand the tone of physical comedy in my character. I feel validated when I see the amount of love that I have got for portraying Satya. It is unbelievable.”

“Also, collaborating with Taapsee was amazing. She constantly ups the ante of her commitment on set, I really admire her journey as an artist and I am looking forward to working with her again, soon,” he added.

The actor is currently busy with the second season of another Netflix hit, webseries ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.’

