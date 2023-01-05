BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Satya Nadella meets PM, assures cooperation for Digital India campaign

Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as an “insightful meeting”.

“Thank you @narendramodi for an insightful meeting. It’s inspiring to see the government’s deep focus on sustainable and inclusive economic growth led by digital transformation and we’re looking forward to helping India realise the Digital India vision and be a light for the world,” Nadella tweeted after the meeting.

Nadella, who is on a four-day visit to India, also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to visit Hyderabad and Bengaluru this week.

