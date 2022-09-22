ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Satyadeep Mishra was a lawyer before starting his journey in entertainment industry

Satyadeep Mishra, who made his Bollywood debut with ‘No One Killed Jessica’ talked about his profession before joining the entertainment industry on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He was a lawyer.

He said: “This is incorrect on Google actually that I had qualified for Civil Services but didn’t join Income Tax. I had actually trained for 10 months and was a lawyer for the last 11 years.”

Satyadeep became part of several movies like ‘Turning 30’, ‘Chillar Party’, ‘Madly’, and will be next seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf.

Adding to the conversation about Satyadeep’s profession, Saif informed that he gets awards from the Income Tax Department for being a good citizen.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

