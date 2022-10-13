ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Satyajeet Dubey lost 10kg of weight in 27 days for ‘Aye Zindagi’

Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who is known for his work in the streaming series ‘Mumbai Diaries: 26/11’ and ‘Bestseller’, will be soon seen in the upcoming drama movie ‘Aye Zindagi’, in which he will share the screen with Revathi. Satyajeet lost 10 kg within a month’s time to suit his part of a person suffering from liver cirrhosis, in the film.

Commenting on the same, the actor said, “When I signed the movie, I was in good shape but I had to shed kilos in order to look the part.”

In order to shed the pounds, he switched to a liquid diet and only has tomatoes and cucumbers along with running for 10 kilometres a day and he lost 10 kg in 27 days itself, “I just went into a space where I was only on tomatoes and cucumbers and I’d run 10 km a day.”

But, he had his share of good days when he gorged on good food, “During filming, we had portions where I was supposed to look healthy and I had just three days to gain some weight and for the same I gorged on pizzas, colas and salty foods. It was quite an eventful month and something I hadn’t experienced before but I’m glad that the look came out as we envisioned it.

‘Aye Zindagi’ will release on October 14.

