Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute sets up film institute in Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has inaugurated the Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI) under the Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), a unit of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

SRFTI Director Himansu Sekhar Khatua said that with 47 first batch of students, the classes of the TFTI would start from the first week of December.

He added that the SRFTI initially prepared short-term courses and in near future diploma, graduate and postgraduate courses would be launched in the institute.

Addressing the inaugural function, renowned Bangladesh actor Ferdous Ahmed said that many people from his country would get a scope to study at the institute.

A film festival would be organised soon by the Tripura and Bangladesh government in Agartala, he added.

Terming the TFTI’s inauguration as a historic event, the Chief Minister said that the institute would bring opportunities to the doorsteps of those talented youth keen to make a career in filmmaking, production and acting.

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, among others spoke on the occasion.

20221129-015805

