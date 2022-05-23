Recently, the centennial celebrations of iconic filmmaker Satyajit Ray were concluded. Hailed as the best storyteller across generations, Satyajit Ray has left behind a legacy of timeless movies.

To honour the cinematic and literary giant, Jio Studios has collaborated with Purpose Entertainment as well as Quest Films to announce a new Hindi feature film, ‘The Storyteller’, which is a retelling of Satyajit Ray’s short stories – ‘Golpo Bolo Tarini Khuro. These have been hailed as the Original among all Originals.

‘The Storyteller’ will be directed by noted filmmaker and National Award winning director, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan and the movie has an engaging narrative that has been adapted from Ray’s short stories that talk about originality.

The cast of the movie is star studded with ace performers like Paresh Rawal, Revathi, Adil Hussain and Tannishtha Chatterjee. The original short story series, is one among the series written by Satyajit Ray which were based on the imaginary character he created – Tarini Khuro.

With many commemorations marking the legendary filmmaker’s centenary year along with the tribute that was paid to him at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival, the producers of ‘The Storyteller’ unveiled a first look of the iconic, rare and very personal story of Satyajit Ray.

In this particular story, which is about originality vs. plagiarism, filmmaker Satyajit Ray, seems to be asking a deeper question – “Which is more important – the story teller or the story?”

Speaking about the adaptation of the short story into a movie for his upcoming project, Director, Ananth Mahadevan said, “As part of the celebrations around the life and work of the legend, we are very happy and honoured to share our own humble homage to the master storyteller. The Storyteller, a timeless fable, explores the mindset of people who exploit and are exploited. Ray’s subtle treatment of the subject makes one smile at what is, in fact, a revenge story. An amalgamation of wit, drama, and even suspense, the film is an attempt to bring Ray to a generation that has only heard about him or been occasionally exposed to his collection.”

Currently there are no updates on release date or even whether the movie will see a theatrical release or as is the trend these days, a direct-to-digital release.