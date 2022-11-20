Former Governor Satyapal Malik on Sunday made a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“The situation of the country will worsen in the coming times as there will be multiple battles coming and only the Modi government will be responsible for this.

“(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi should not forget that power comes and goes. Do not put the country in such a bad condition that it cannot be improved again.”

Malik also targeted the Rajasthan government on the issue of OBC reservation, saying: “The government which tampers with the OBC reservation will go.”

He was speaking after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Rajasthan University Student Union President Nirmal Chowdhary. During this, Ladnun MLA Mukesh Bhakar, former Union President Anil Chopra, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajeev Jain were also present.

Malik said: “In some time, many types of battles are going to start in the country. Farmers will again start agitation against the government. At the same time, the youth will also open a front against the government.

“The Agniveer scheme of the Central government is just a conspiracy to destroy the Kisan community, because the children of farmers used to go to good positions in the army after being educated. Those people used to give opportunity to the children of other farmers to join the army after being educated. Now the youth will not be able to do anything in the army job which will be only 3 years. I have come to know that youth with Agniveer will not be allowed to even touch weapons. In such a situation, the Central government is engaged in destroying the army.”

Malik earlier this year said that if the law on MSP is not made in time, there will be a fierce fight between the farmers and the government.

20221120-203802