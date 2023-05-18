ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik, Kiara reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

NewsWire
0
0

The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser starts off with the vast expanse of picturesque landscape of a lake surrounded by the mountains as Kartik’s voice-over takes the narrative thread forward. It then goes to show other beautiful locations before the viewers see the lead pair taking pheras as a part of their wedding celebrations.

The film has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed the 2019 biographical drama ‘Anandi Gopal’ based on the life of the first Indian female doctor of western medicine.

The film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. It also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will arrive in cinemas on June 29, 2023.

20230518-115804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sima Taparia on ‘Indian Matchmaking’: ‘More the memes, the show becomes...

    Powerful film content can reach globally: Anurag Thakur

    ‘Lightyear’ restores same-sex kiss after studio staff uproar over ‘Don’t Say...

    Satish Salgare happy to be back on a TV show set