The teaser of the upcoming film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, which stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead, was unveiled on Thursday.

The teaser starts off with the vast expanse of picturesque landscape of a lake surrounded by the mountains as Kartik’s voice-over takes the narrative thread forward. It then goes to show other beautiful locations before the viewers see the lead pair taking pheras as a part of their wedding celebrations.

The film has been directed by Sameer Vidwans, who earlier helmed the 2019 biographical drama ‘Anandi Gopal’ based on the life of the first Indian female doctor of western medicine.

The film reunites Kartik and Kiara after their 2022 blockbuster ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. It also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will arrive in cinemas on June 29, 2023.

20230518-115804