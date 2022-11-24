Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed the AAP for being ‘Satyarthi’ from outside but with corrupt leaders inside.

On being asked about the videos of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain inside Tihar jail and the stings on the AAP, Lekhi told IANS, “Neither are they political leaders of the poor nor are they true leaders. They teach satyarth from outside but they are corrupt inside. Their tales of corruption are out in the public. One leader is in jail but still enjoying all the facilities of being a minister. Kejriwal should answer how a person is still holding the ministerial post when he is booked for criminal offences?”

“He himself is a corrupt person that is why he is defending another corrupt minister”, she added.

On her hopes on the MCD election she said, “BJP is very hopeful. We have done work in the past and are still doing it. We are reaching out to the people with our report card.”

Lekhi also hit out at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of “failing” to solve the problems of Delhi. Instead he was campaigning in the poll bound states for the AAP’s expansion to realise his aim of becoming prime minister.

