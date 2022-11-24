INDIA

‘Satyarthi’ from outside, corrupt from inside: Meenakshi Lekhi slams AAP

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi has slammed the AAP for being ‘Satyarthi’ from outside but with corrupt leaders inside.

On being asked about the videos of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain inside Tihar jail and the stings on the AAP, Lekhi told IANS, “Neither are they political leaders of the poor nor are they true leaders. They teach satyarth from outside but they are corrupt inside. Their tales of corruption are out in the public. One leader is in jail but still enjoying all the facilities of being a minister. Kejriwal should answer how a person is still holding the ministerial post when he is booked for criminal offences?”

“He himself is a corrupt person that is why he is defending another corrupt minister”, she added.

On her hopes on the MCD election she said, “BJP is very hopeful. We have done work in the past and are still doing it. We are reaching out to the people with our report card.”

Lekhi also hit out at AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of “failing” to solve the problems of Delhi. Instead he was campaigning in the poll bound states for the AAP’s expansion to realise his aim of becoming prime minister.

20221124-194603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Subodh Jaiswal takes charge as new CBI chief (ld)

    Girish Karnad Memorial Lecture on ‘US Politics: Why Here, and Where...

    Gujarat govt signs MoU with Taj group for hotel near Statue...

    K’taka High Court verdict on hijab unconstitutional: CFI