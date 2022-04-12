Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday alleged that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari forcibly entered the Delhi Jal Board’s Sonia Vihar underground reservoir with around 300-400 people, and created a ruckus there.

“Delhi BJP MP @ManojTiwariMP has forcibly entered Sonia Vihar UGR along with 300-400 people and is creating a ruckus. If Delhi’s water supply is disrupted, BJP will be responsible for it,” he tweeted, tagging Delhi Police to take notice of this.

Reacting to Jain’s allegation, Tiwari said that it was his second official visit to the reservoir and termed it a fake news.

He tweeted: “Fake News! An FIR will be filed against a false minister of a false government for a fake tweet.”

He added in the same tweet that under the AMRIT scheme, lakhs of people are getting 24 hours drinking water from the underground reservoir made by the central government fund.

“This was our second official visit. By the way, AAP minister came only once to take selfie here,” said Tiwari.

In a subsequent tweet, he said: “From the tweet of the AAP minister, it seems that the AAP government has some plan to harass the people of Delhi. If any AAP Minister does anything, @BJP4Delhi will not sit silently…. If any water supply disruption occurs, AAP will be responsible for that.”

In a video posted from his handle, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta is seen saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Rs 79 crore for this reservoir, and to make arrangements for set up of water pipe lines from the reservoir.

