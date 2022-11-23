INDIA

Satyendar Jain gets relief from Delhi court on food issue

NewsWire
0
0

Following Delhi Minister Satyendar Jains plea against the Tihar jail authorities for not providing him basic food items, a Delhi court has given him relief in this matter. Jain will continue to get food as per his religious beliefs. The court said that this arrangement will continue till it decides on the matter.

Jain had earlier appealed against the Tihar jail authorities for not providing him food items as per his religious beliefs and not allowing any medical check-up, which is said to be due since last month.

He said that he is still an undertrial prisoner and not a convict, and he cannot be treated this way and made to starve or relinquish his religious beliefs and be denied his basic medical needs.

The Supreme Court has sought a reply from the Tihar Jail authorities and will hear the matter at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

His application also stated that for the last 12 days, the jail authorities have stopped serving him raw fruits, vegetables and dry fruits, prescribed by his doctors.

Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case and charged with corruption in May this year, was denied bail last week.

20221123-193202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mainly clear, partly cloudy weather likely in J&K

    TN’s Kuravars oppose Narikuruvars using the community name too

    Will wellness tourism grow due to Covid-19?

    Bengal’s culture of religious unity a matter of envy for many:...