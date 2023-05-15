INDIA

Satyendar Jain seeks company in Tihar jail, requests for inmates

Delhi’s former Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail following his arrest last year in a PMLA case, has reportedly written a letter to the prison authorities requesting for two to three inmates in his cell for company, as he was feeling lonely.

In the letter written on May 11 and accessed by IANS, the former minister said: “I am feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. Psychiatrist has suggested me more social interactions. You’re requested to lodge me with two more inmates. I request you to lodge Vijay Goel and Saachit in my cell, which is cell no. 5.”

On Jain’s request, the Superintendent of Jail No. 7 had transferred two inmates to his cell.

However, the Tihar Jail administration has issued a notice to the Superintendent for transferring the inmates without informing them.

Consequently, the administration returned the two inmates to their original cell in Jail No. 7.

