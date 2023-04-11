INDIA

Satyendar Jain seeks transfer of corruption, money laundering cases to another judge

NewsWire
0
0

Jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyender Jain on Tuesday asked a Delhi court to transfer two cases related to alleged corruption and money laundering brought against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to another judge.

During the hearing, the former Delhi Minister informed Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who is overseeing both cases, that he had filed transfer applications with the Principal District and Sessions Judge.

The proceedings in the CBI corruption case have been temporarily halted by the Principal District Judge until May 4, when arguments on Jain’s transfer application will be heard. Meanwhile, a similar application in the ED’s money laundering case is set to be heard on April 13.

Jain has requested that Special Judge Dhull postpone the matter “to see the outcome of said transfer applications”.

In response to a court inquiry, the ED’s Special Public Prosecutor confirmed that he had received an advance copy of Jain’s application related to the money laundering case.

The court subsequently adjourned the proceedings.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, 2022, by the central agency under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.

20230411-232201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    32 killed in rain-related incidents in K’taka, says Bommai

    Wear 2021’s hottest colour trend

    CBI announces Rs 50K for info on accused in BJP worker...

    UN chief to focus on grain deal, nuclear safety during Ukraine...