Jailed AAP leader and Delhi Heakth Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday withdrew his application filed in a Delhi court on Wednesday, seeking direction to restrict media from airing CCTV footage from his jail cell.

As per sources, Jain would rather take the matter to the Delhi High Court.

Appearing for Jain at a local court, senior advocate Rahul Mehra pointed out to special judge Vikas Dhull that even though a hearing on the matter took place on Tuesday, more footage was leaked on Wednesday morning.

“They have taken a particular day and a particular time to show some major thing is going on in the jail. Please test everythin… We are not running away. Today one release, tomorrow another release…,” Mehra argued in the court.

While one clip purportedly showed Jain receiving massage inside his jail cell, another showed him getting packed food inside his cell, leading to widespread outrage in the political circles.

Jain was arrested on May 30 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was in de-facto control of shell companies used for alleged money laundering, while the co-accused persons — Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain — were just dummies.

The ED had initiated a money laundering probe on the basis of a CBI FIR lodged against various suspects, including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD, IFFCO; Pankaj Jain, promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai; Amarendra Dhari Singh and others.

They were accused by the CBI of hatching a criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

