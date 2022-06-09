Arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Bangladeshi and Rohingyas issues are expected to figure predominantly in Delhi BJP executive meet which will get underway on June 11.

The two-day event will start with office-bearers meet on June 11 followed by executive meet on June 12.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta told IANS that all the relevant political and social issues of the national capital will be discussed during the meeting.

“Two senior leaders, one each in the inaugural and closing session of executive meeting on June 12, will give their guidance to the Delhi unit,” Gupta said.

It is learnt that the political resolution will also mention Jain’s arrest along with other relevant issues pertaining to the city. “Political resolution will also talk about freebies and facilities given to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas. It will say that instead of giving freebies to Bangladeshi and Rohingyas, it should be given to Indian Muslims and poor Hindus. It will also mention the failure of the Arvind Kejriwal government on several fronts,” a Delhi BJP leader said.

Sources said that the political resolution will attack the Kejriwal government over public transport, new excise policy and other issues.

The political resolution has been prepared and will be placed on state executive meeting on June 12.

The June 23 bypoll of Rajinder Nagar is also expected to be taken up along with other organisational issues. Functioning of all the district units will be also discussed during the meeting. Delhi BJP’s agenda for the future will also be discussed and finalised.

“Party will discuss ways to intensify attack on AAP on the arrest of the Delhi health minister. Rajinder Nagar bypoll will also be discussed,” a senior party functionary said.

20220609-111803