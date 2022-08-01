Satyendra Prakash, an Indian Information Service officer of 1988 batch, on Monday assumed charge as the Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Prior to this, Prakash held the position of Principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication. He has wide experience in the Central government in the fields of public communication, media management, administration, policy formulation and programme implementation.

He has represented the Indian government in various national and international fora like UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP and others.

He has also been instrumental in the formulation of draft guidelines for content regulation of government advertising, internet and digital media policy, FM radio policy and digital cinema policy for the Central Bureau of Communication.

He was recognised for his role in the presentation of the first ever tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Republic Day in 2021 on the theme of ‘vocal for local’.

He has also recently been recognised by the Election Commission and conferred the national award for enhancing electoral participation through voter awareness and education in 2021-22.

