WORLD

Saudi Arabia amends tourist visa policy

NewsWire
0
0

Saudi Arabia has announced an amendment to its tourist visa policy for residents of other Arab countries and the US, UK and the European Union (EU).

Under the policy, residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, along with their close relatives and domestic workers, can now apply for an e-visa online, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile, residents of or holders of a tourist or business visa to the US, UK and the EU will be able to get a visa on arrival, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Tourism.

The changed tourist visa policy was part of a decree signed by the Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb to “make it quicker and easier to visit Saudi Arabia”, the Ministry said.

In the past few years, Saudi Arabia has taken a series of steps to develop various sectors of the economy, including tourism, to diversify the state revenues and reduce its dependence on oil sales.

While most tourism in Saudi Arabia still largely involves religious pilgrimages, a number of ancient ruins, areas include the Hijaz and Sarawat Mountains, and Red Sea diving also attract travellers.

20220902-144605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election

    Will ‘double down’ on boosting India’s security, deterring aggression: US envoy...

    Russia ready to continue high-level negotiations with Ukraine

    Israel regulates digital currency transfer to curb money laundering