WORLD

Saudi Arabia announces 5 renewable energy projects

NewsWire
0
0

Saudi Arabia has announced five new projects to produce electricity using renewable energy.

The Saudi Power Procurement Company said the projects are the fourth phase of the kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Program of the Energy Ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

These projects, whose total capacity reaches 3,300 megawatts, include three wind energy projects and two solar energy projects, it said.

The total production of wind energy projects stands at 1,800 megawatts, which are distributed for a project in Yanbu with a capacity of 700 megawatts, another in Al-Ghat with 600 megawatts and a third in Waad Al-Shamal with 500 megawatts.

The total capacity of solar projects reaches 1,500 megawatts, distributed to a project in Al-Henakiyah with 1,100 megawatts and another in Tubarjal with 400 megawatts.

The Kingdom targets to reach the best energy mix to produce electricity from renewable energy resources and using gas with 50 per cent for each of them and replace the fuel used to produce electricity by 2030, according to the local media.

20220926-091204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seeing a bit of Pak spinners from match vs India important:...

    Int’l tourists to Cambodia’s Angkor Wat up 663%

    Philippine inflation accelerates to 6.4% in July, highest since Oct 2018

    Houthis launch drone attacks at Saudi airport, airbase