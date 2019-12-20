Saudi Arabia announces arrest of terrorist fugitive

Riyadh, Jan 9 (IANS) Saudi Arabia announced the arrest of a terrorist fugitive in the Eastern Province, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The terrorist fugitive, identified as Mohammed bin Husain Al Ammar, is on a list of nine wanted terrorists for attacking citizens, residents and police officers as well as security and economic facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia and was arrested on Tuesday morning, SPA said on Wednesday.

The fugitive was discovered in a hideout in the Qatif region and resisted by shooting the security forces before being arrested, said the Presidency of the State Security, Xinhua news agency reported.

A homemade bomb and weapons were also confiscated, it added.

Qatif, one of the few Saudi areas dominated by the minority Shiite community, suffers on-and-off violence by Shiite youths against police personnel and residents.

