INDIA

Saudi Arabia-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at TVM

NewsWire
0
0

A Saudi Arabia-bound Air India Express flight, that took off from Kozhikode international airport on Friday morning, made an emergency landing here after it developed a technical snag.

After it developed a snag in its hydraulic systems, the flight en route to Dammam, was given permission to land at the international airport here around 12.15 pm.

All the 182 passengers and crew are safe.

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport had called in all the emergency services and after the captain of the aircraft was asked to dump the fuel, it was done and then landed safely.

Airport Authority of India officials termed it an “emergency landing”

and not a crash landing.

Initially, the authorities had decided that the aircraft would land at the Cochin international airport, but later changed it to Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline authorities will now make arrangements for the onward travel of the passengers.

20230224-124402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Suriya was ‘blown’ by Fahadh Faasil footage from ‘Malayankunju’

    Battle for UP: BJP MLA does sit-ups on stage, asks people...

    UK PM Johnson to visit India on April 21 to strengthen...

    IPL 2022: Tripathi, Markram fifties help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Knight Riders...