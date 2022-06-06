WORLD

Saudi Arabia condemns ex-BJP spokesperson’s Prophet comments

NewsWire
Saudi Arabia has condemned and denounced statements by the now suspended BJP spokesperson which constituted an insult to the Prophet Mohammed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of the Indian Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), insulting the Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, and reaffirms its permanent rejection of prejudice against the symbols of the Islamic religion, alongside all religious figures and symbols,” Saudi state news agency SPA quoted the Ministry as saying.

On Sunday, the BJP suspended party spokespersons Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal for their comments on Prophet Muhammad and said that party’s view is to respect all religions.

Sharma was the party national spokesperson and Jindal the spokesperson and head of media department of the BJP Delhi unit.

The Saudi Ministry welcomed the BJP’s measures and reiterated the Kingdom’s position calling for respecting all beliefs and religions, Al Arabiya reported.

Gulf states Qatar and Kuwait have summoned their Indian ambassadors.

Doha demanded the Indian government issue a public apology over Sharma’s comments.

After being suspended, Sharma issued an apology and said she unconditionally withdraw her statement, adding that it was never her intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.

