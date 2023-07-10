INDIA

Saudi Arabia, France sign MoU to strengthen energy cooperation

Saudi Arabia and France have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on clean energy generated from renewable resources, media reported.

In a joint statement published by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Sunday after the meeting between Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman and his visiting French counterpart Agnes Pannier-Runacher in Riyadh on Saturday, the two countries acknowledge that energy is one of the “main pillars” of their long-term partnership.

Saudi Arabia and France have agreed on a roadmap for cooperation in the production of hydrogen and electricity from renewable resources, it noted.

The two countries recognise that clean hydrogen is an essential fuel to reach their common goal of promoting sustainable economic development while mitigating the effects of climate change, it added.

They also agreed to work together to improve energy efficiency and to strengthen their cooperation in the areas of nuclear energy in “a peaceful and safe framework”, the management of radioactive waste, and nuclear applications, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, both sides also agreed to join hands in seeking innovative solutions to produce hydrogen “in the most effective and competitive way”, and to promote its use in industry, power generation, buildings and other sectors.

The two countries said they support the establishment of a joint task force to ensure their cooperation bear fruits, it added.

