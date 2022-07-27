Marvel Studios, Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg and other sci-fi filmmakers have, over the years stunned audiences with their futuristic vision and so many gravity-defying designs but we have always enjoyed all that as just that – a visual spectacle limited to the big and small screen.

But it seems like one country is working hard to make that a reality. In the era of burning discussions on climate change, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seems to have taken on the task of building a zero-carbon city they are calling NEOM.

It is touted as the “world’s first zero gravity vertical city”, which will span a distance of 170 kilometres and it will have “zero cars, zero pollution and zero carbon emissions.”

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, who also happens to be the chairman of the NEOM board of directors announced the design of “The Line”, which according to him will be “a civilizational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience”.

On his Instagram post, he wrote, “it will tackle the challenges facing humanity in urban life today”, adding that it will also “shine a light on alternative ways to live and create a model for nature preservation”.

Here is the post:

When speaking at an event in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia, he showcased the designs of “The Line” and the crown prince said that their new city will be a cosmopolitan centre and can potentially be the home to more than nine million people.

As reported by indianexpress.com, at the event, Prince Mohammad bin Salman was quoted as saying, “We cannot ignore the liveability and environmental crises facing our world’s cities, and NEOM is at the forefront of delivering new and imaginative solutions to address these issues. NEOM is leading a team of the brightest minds in architecture, engineering and construction to make the idea of building upwards a reality.”

As per the designs showcased the city will be stacked vertically. There will be two buildings, which will be the world’s largest structures reaching up to 1,600 feet in height and they will run parallel for nearly 120 kilometres (75 miles).

As per the prince, the NEOM when ready, will be an “architectural marvel” and will “run in a straight line” all the way from the mountains of NEOM up to the Red Sea.

In order to be sustainable, vertical farming is an integral part of the buildings. People living will be allowed to travel from one end to another for a 20-minute stretch. As per the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, the project could be completed by 2030 (8 years from now) but engineers weigh in and say the project could take as much as 50 years to complete.