WORLD

Saudi Arabia launches supply chain initiative to attract investment

NewsWire
0
0

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has launched the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative.

It aims to make Saudi Arabia a preferred location for leading global industrial companies and to attract 40 billion Saudi riyals ($10.64 billion) of quality, industrial and service investments in global supply chains, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency’s report.

Under the initiative, financial and non-financial incentives worth 10 billion Saudi riyals will support global investors who are interested in incorporating Saudi Arabia into their supply chains, according to the report.

The crown prince said that the initiative, along with other development initiatives launched in recent years, will help investors from all sectors benefit from the kingdom’s resources and capabilities as well as support and develop these value chains.

The initiative is expected to bring Saudi Arabia closer to being a top 15 global economy by 2030 and leave a generous legacy for future generations, he added.

20221024-004404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asia Cup 2022: India enter Super Four stage with 40-run win...

    NZ failing to meet climate targets; more drastic action needed

    Zuckerberg bets big on short-video app Reels, metaverse

    HK’s Hang Seng index hits 13-yr low