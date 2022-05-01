SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Saudi Arabia pledges $8bn package to Pak

NewsWire
0
0

Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide Pakistan a “sizeable package” of around $8 billion to help revive the countrys ailing economy amid the maiden trip of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the kingdom.

The package includes doubling of the oil financing facility, additional money either through deposits or Sukuks and rolling over of the existing $4.2 billion facilities, according to a report published in The News.

“However, technical details are being worked out and will take a couple of weeks to get all documents ready and signed,” top official sources privy to the development informed.

Sharif and his official entourage have left Saudi Arabia but Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail is still staying there to finalise the modalities of the increased financial package.

Sharing the salient features of the financial package, the official said that Pakistan had proposed doubling of the oil facility from $1.2 billion to $2.4 billion and audi Arabia agreed to it.

It was also agreed that the existing deposits of $3 billion would be rolled over for an extended period up to June 2023.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia discussed an additional package of over $2 billion either through deposits or Sukuk and it is likely that even more money will be provided to Islamabad,” the official sources said, adding that the size of the total package would be determined when additional money was finalised.

20220501-131140

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghanistan’s future (Opinion)

    Pak plot to show J&K in bad light before UN session

    Islamabad court stops ECP from acting against Imran Khan

    Fighting escalates as Taliban attempts to capture Herat