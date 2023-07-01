INDIA

Saudi Arabia says health plans for Haj season successful

Saudi Arabia has announced the success of the health plans for this year’s Haj season, which saw the return of pilgrim numbers to pre-pandemic levels, media reported.

Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel said the season was free from any outbreaks or threats to public health, attributing the success to the integration of all concerned government organisations and early preparedness for the Haj season, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Health Ministry allocated more than 354 healthcare facilities managed by 36,000 health personnel and 7,600 volunteers. More than 400,000 pilgrims received health services, including 50 who underwent open heart surgery, 800 who received cardiac catheters, and more than 1,600 who had dialysis sessions.

Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, announced on Tuesday that 1,845,045 pilgrims from 150 countries performed the Haj season.

