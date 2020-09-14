Saudi Arabia to lift travel restrictions from Jan 2021

Riyadh, Sep 14 (IANS) Saudi Arabia has announced that it will lift travel restrictions from January 2021.

In a statement on Sunday, the Interior Ministry attributed the delay in lifting the restrictions due to the severe Covid-19 situation in some countriesm reports Xinhua news agency.

The Health Ministry said it has the right, according to the situation, to impose certain precautionary measures.

Some sectors would be allowed to travel, including government officials, diplomats and ill individuals.

The Kingdom will partially lift the ban of international flights and open land, sea, and air borders for those who were excepted from the travel ban to enter and leave Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been witnessing a decline in daily Covid-19 infections.

The Health Ministry confirmed Sunday 601 new cases, raising the tally to 325,651, with 4,268 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/