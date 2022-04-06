WORLD

Saudi Arabia uses mobile app to facilitate pilgrimage during Ramzan

Saudi Arabia will use a mobile application to facilitate visitors’ pilgrimage to Mecca during the holy month of Ramzan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said.

Travellers observing Umrah, a form of pilgrimage to Mecca, can book their Umrah ritual via the application Eatmarna and enjoy a smoother and safer experience, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Eatmarna, which translates to “let’s perform Umrah,” was originally developed to manage visits during the Covid-19 pandemic when social distancing regulations were in place, Xinhua news agency reported.

The application’s success in ensuring equal access for all worshippers and providing a seamless experience has led the ministry to continue its use after the lifting of restrictions.

In March, Saudi Arabia announced removing all Covid-related travel restrictions. Travellers no longer need to provide PCR tests or proof of vaccination to enter the country. Institutional quarantine requirements have also been removed.

