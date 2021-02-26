A declassified US intelligence report released on Friday assessed Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud approved an operation to “capture or kill” Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

“We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi,” read the report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Saudi Arabia denied the crown prince was involved in the death of Khashoggi, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, and a number of top Saudi officials were arrested in connection with the case.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution last September issued the final verdicts against eight convicts in Khashoggi’s killing, five were sentenced to 20 years in jail, and three sentenced to seven to ten years in jail.

