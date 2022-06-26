Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi met here on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and global issues to promote regional security and stability, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

Al-Kadhimi landed here on Saturday and concluded his visit to the kingdom on Sunday before travelling to Iran.

Before the trip, the state-run Iraqi News Agency reported al-Kadhimi would discuss several issues, including diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, with Saudi and Iranian leaders.

To ease regional tensions, Baghdad hosted four rounds of direct talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2021, and held the fifth round in April 2022.

