LIFESTYLEWORLD

Saudi crown prince launches 4 new special economic zones

NewsWire
0
0

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud have launched four new special economic zones in the kingdom.

The zones, located in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City, are part of the kingdom’s commitment to strengthening its position as a global investment destination, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The Crown Prince said the new zones would have a substantial impact on how business is done in the kingdom, create tens of thousands of jobs, and contribute billions of riyals to the kingdom’s GDP, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Saudi Arabia welcomes investors from all around the world to see first-hand the historic opportunities we have to offer,” he added.

Benefits for companies operating in the new zones include competitive corporate tax rates, exemption from customs duties on imports, 100-percent foreign ownership of companies, and favourable policies to attract and hire talents worldwide, among others.

The launch of the new economic zones came on the heels of several other similar projects in the kingdom, including the launch of the integrated logistics special zone at King Salman International Airport in Riyadh in November 2022.

Together, they represent the first phase of the kingdom’s long-term programme to encourage foreign direct investment, attract the most talented professionals worldwide, and promote entrepreneurship and economic development.

20230414-052004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Nearly 134 lakh water tap connections provided in AMRUT scheme’

    ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ highest-grossing foreign film in India post pandemic

    JJ Valaya collaborates with Obeetee Carpets

    Art & Cultural Pop Up