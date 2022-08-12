WORLD

Saudi fugitive blow himself up in Jeddah, injuring 4: State security

NewsWire
0
0

A man wanted by Saudi state security detonated an explosive belt, killing himself and wounding a foreigner and three security officials in Jeddah, the Saudi Presidency of the State Security said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the security forces attempted to arrest him, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Saudi fugitive, identified as Abdullah bin Zaid Abdulrahman Al-Bakry Al-Shihry, was part of nine terrorists wanted in different security cases, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The state security reiterates its determination to continue confronting whoever attempts to break the stability in the kingdom.

20220813-030401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    300 Boko Haram terrorists killed in Lake Chad region

    Long-serving Rauball to step down as Dortmund president

    50 ministers go missing from political activity as Imran fights for...

    Singapore reports 3,404 new Covid-19 cases