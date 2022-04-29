WORLD

Saudi King, Crown Prince meet Erdogan in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, local media reported on Friday.

“My visit reflects our joint will to start a new era of cooperation as the two brotherly countries. We will be making efforts in order to start a new era of enhanced relations between our two countries in all respects including politics, military, economy and culture,” the Saudi Press Agency quoted Erdogan as saying in its report.

“It is in our joint interest to boost our cooperation with Saudi Arabia in such areas as healthcare, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defence industry and finance. It seems that we have significant potential particularly in renewable and green energy,” the President added.

The relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia significantly strained after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkish officials alleged that Khashoggi was killed by a team of Saudi agents, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ankara has been recently seeking to restore ties with Riyadh and other Gulf Arab countries.

