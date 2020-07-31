Saudi King leaves hospital after gallbladder surgery

Riyadh, July 31 (IANS) Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has been discharged from hospital after a successful gallbladder surgery, state-media reported.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Royal Court announced that King Salman has left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in the capital Riyadh on Thursday.

The 84-year-old ruler underwent the surgery on July 23 and spent time at the hospital in accordance with the treatment plan recommended by the medical team.

The King, who has ruled the country since 2015, was hospitalised on July 20 due to medical check over cholecystitis or inflammation of the gall bladder.

Salman became Saudi Arabia’s King in 2015 following the death of his half-brother, King Abdullah.

He also served as governor of the Riyadh region for over 50 years.

The incumbent King’s son, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, is considered the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

–IANS

ksk/