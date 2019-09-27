Saudi King’s bodyguard shot dead by friend

Riyadh, Sep 29 (IANS) The bodyguard of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz was shot dead by one of his friends after a “personal dispute”, authorities said on Sunday.

Gen Abdel Aziz al-Fagham was visiting a friend when he had a row with Mamdouh bin Meshaal Al Ali on Saturday night, the BBC quoted reports as saying.

A police statement said Ali left the house in Jeddah to return with a gun with which he opened fire.

He was shot dead after refusing to surrender to police, the statement said, adding Gen Fagham succumbed to his injuries in a hospital later.

Seven people were also injured — two people at the friend’s house Gen Fagham was visiting, as well as five security personnel.

Gen Fagham was well known among Saudis, the BBC reported.

He was close to King Salman and his long service included serving as the personal bodyguard of late King Abdullah.

Tributes on social media described him as a “hero” and “guardian angel”.

–IANS

ksk