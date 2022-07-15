Saudi Arabian leaders met with visiting US President Joe Biden in the city of Jeddah to discuss bilateral relations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Biden, who arrived for a two-day state visit, was received by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud also attended the meeting, according to SPA.

During the meeting, King Salman and the US President reviewed relations between Riyadh and Washington and ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of the two countries in various fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia is the final stop of Biden’s first trip to the Middle East since taking office. The trip, which began on Wednesday and is expected to end on Saturday, also took the US President to Israel and the West Bank.

Biden is scheduled to attend a joint conference on Saturday with the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, as well as leaders from Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

20220716-033202