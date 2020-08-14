Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone, missiles

Riyadh, Aug 14 (IANS) The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen intercepted a bomb-laden drone and two missiles which were fired towards the southern border city of Khamis Mushait, state-media reported.

On Thursday, coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said that the drone was destroyed in the morning, while the missile attacks were foiled in the evening, Xinhua news agency reported citing state media.

He accused Houthi militias of violating the international humanitarian law by targeting “civilian sites and civilians”.

The spokesperson vowed to continue to undertake all proportionate measures to tackle these acts in accordance with the Customary International Humanitarian Law.

On August 6, the coalition intercepted a drone launched towards the Kingdom.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of much of the country’s north and forced the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in early 2015 to support Hadi’s government.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, displaced 3 million and pushed more than 20 million to the brink of starvation.

–IANS

ksk/