Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden drone

Riyadh, Aug 21 (IANS) The Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in war in Yemen war said that it intercepted a bomb-laden drone fired by the Houthis towards the Kingdom’s south.

Coalition spokesperson Turki Al Maliki said in a statement that the drone was launched on Thursday evening by the Houthis from Yemen’s capital Sanaa to target civilians and civilian sites in Saudi Arabia, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Sunday, the coalition intercepted a missile fired at Saudi Arabia, a day before, it destroyed several bomb-laden drones launched from Sanaa.

On August 13, the coalition also intercepted a drone and two missiles launched by the Houthis toward Saudi border city Khamis Mushait.

The coalition has been supporting Yemen’s elected government since 2015 in its war against the Houthis, who took over much of the northern region including Sanaa.

–IANS

