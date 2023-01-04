WORLD

Yemen’s Houthi militia claimed that the Saudi-led coalition launched five drone strikes on the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The attacks on Tuesday night targeted Houthi military positions in Hays district in the southern part of the city, the rebels said without providing further details, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni government are yet to comment.

Hodeidah has witnessed a shaky cease-fire between the Yemeni government forces backed by the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi militia since a UN-sponsored truce was reached in Stockholm in December 2018.

The Houthis control the port city while the government forces have advanced to the southern districts.

Conflicts between Yemen’s warring sides have increased over the past two months after a UN-brokered national truce collapsed on October 2, 2022.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia stormed several northern cities and forced the Saudi-backed government out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni conflict in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.

