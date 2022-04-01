WORLD

Saudi-led coalition reaffirms commitment to ceasefire in Yemen

The Saudi Arabia-led coalition involved in the civil war in Yemen said that it remained committed to a ceasefire that it announced two days ago.

The coalition affirmed that its air forces did not carry out any combat operations inside Yemen, and it would take all steps to achieve a successful cessation of military operations and comprehensive peacemaking, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ceasefire was announced on Tuesday and started on Wednesday morning after Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf called on the Saudi-led coalition and all Yemeni parties to stop military operations in Yemen to pave the way for the peace talks.

The GCC and UN-backed talks started with a closed-door meeting on Tuesday in the Saudi capital of Riyadh without the participation of the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The talks are expected to continue until April 7.

All previous talks failed to achieve consensus to end the civil war in Yemen which started in 2014.

