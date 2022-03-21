WORLD

Saudi oil giant Aramco’s net income in 2021 rose by 124%

By NewsWire
0
0

The Saudi Aramco announced that its net income in 2021 rose by 124 per cent, reaching $110 billion.

The Saudi oil giant also declared a fourth-quarter dividend of $18.8 billion, to be paid in the first quarter of 2022, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement published on its website.

The company said the hike in net income reflects higher crude oil prices and stronger refining and chemicals margins, adding that its free cash flow was $107.5 billion in 2021, compared to $49.1 billion in 2020.

“Although economic conditions have improved considerably, the outlook remains uncertain due to various macro-economic and geopolitical factors,” Aramco’s president and CEO Amin H. Nasser said.

The company said it aims to raise the maximum sustainable capacity of crude oil to 13 million barrels per day by 2027 and increase gas production by half by 2030.

20220321-101804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Over 100 people looted in Karachi’s biggest crime incident

Houthi rebels seize strategic district in govt-held province

Emergency experts call for urgent aid to Afghanistan: UN

Kim Jong-un asks military to prepare for coping with any provocation