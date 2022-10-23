INDIA

Saudi PM Mohammad bin Salman to visit India next month

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is expected to visit India next month, according to reports.

The Saudi Crown Prince is likely to visit the country on November 14 while on his way to the G20 summit in Bali (Indonesia), reports quoting sources said.

He is visiting India on Modi’s invitation, they added. It would be a day-long visit.

Earlier, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman had visited India last week, which had coincided with the OPEC+ taking a decision to cut oil production.

