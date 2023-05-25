Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC have released six first team players including Saul Crespo, Pedro Martin, Raynier Fernandes, Denechandra Meitei, Lalruatthara Bose, and Karan Amin.

“The club would like to confirm the departures of @Ruatthara39, @pedro9martin and @karan7amin this summer. Odisha FC would like to thank them for their service and wish them the very best for the future,” tweeted Odisha FC’s official handle.

“The club would like to thank @SaulCrespo23 , @Raynier_11 and Denechandra for their indispensable service this season. We wish them nothing but the best for the future, ” the club said in another tweet.

Except Bose, who signed for the club in 2021, all other players had joined the club on a one-year deal in 2022. Fernandes and Meitei, in particular, had put pen to paper with the club on a year-long loan deal from Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC respectively.

Forward Martin, alongside the midfield duo of Crespo and Fernandes featured regularly in the playing eleven for the Kalinga Warriors during the ISL 2022-23 season. Martin featured in 20 games, contributing three goals and an assist despite just clocking 828 minutes.

Midfielder Fernandes played the same amount of games for the side, chipping in with three assists. Meanwhile, Crespo supplied two assists across 18 games and was one of Odisha FC’s most key players as the Bhubaneswar-based side qualified for the playoffs for the first time in history.

Meitei was handed a start in four out of the 14 games he played for Odisha FC, with Bose featuring in just 14 games. Amin, on the other hand, did not feature for the side.

Odisha FC will be hoping to sign suitable reinforcements, having announced former ISL winner Sergio Lobera as their head coach earlier this month. The club will look to strengthen their squad and achieve more success, having won the Super Cup and having booked a berth in the AFC Cup 2023-24 group stage.

